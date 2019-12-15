TMC’s Mahua Moitra calls for counter to ‘hyper-nationalism’, RSS thinker calls it western concept

(From left) TMC MP Mahua Moitra, senior journalist Mark Tully (moderator) and RSS ideologue Desh Ratan Nigam at the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) (From left) TMC MP Mahua Moitra, senior journalist Mark Tully (moderator) and RSS ideologue Desh Ratan Nigam at the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

INDIAN ETHOS is all about moderation, not given to excesses, and will endure the present onslaught by communal forces, Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said on Saturday while rejecting the “idea of hyper-nationalism being thrust upon by the Centre”.

In a discussion with RSS ideologue Desh Ratan Nigam during the session on ‘Jingoism and Hyper-Nationalism — An Indian Perspective’ on the second day of the ongoing Military Literature Festival, Moitra, accepting that the Opposition was caught unawares by the “unleashing of hate and communal agenda by BJP”, called for a comprehensive counter-narrative to “negate the nefarious designs of these inimical forces”.

Nigam said that the Indian Constitution was originally not supposed to be secular and it was only with the 42nd Amendment in 1976 that the word ‘secular’ was inserted during the Emergency. He also said that the Indian concept of nationalism has spirituality in it, and that under this concept, no one has been excluded.

“I do not think there is anything like jingoism, nationalism or hyper-nationalism. These are western concepts. A soldier can work on an empty stomach but not without nationalism,” he said.

Invoking Rabindranath Tagore, Moitra said, “Any nationalism which teaches me to treat my nation above God is not acceptable to me.” She said aggressive dependence on religion demonstrates abject failure of the BJP on all major fronts.

Stating that there is a difference between patriotism and nationalism, Moitra said while patriotism is an innate love for the country, which is intuitive, hyper-nationalism is an effort to try and create an artificial energy to cut out critical engagement and say that you are either with us or against us. “Hyper-nationalism creates dark forces in which everyone is supposed to hate. Nationalism, as defined by complete lack of reasonable engagement, is not needed,” she said.

Responding to a question later, Nigam accepted that the concept of nationalism is being misused by some vested interests for political gains. “I don’t subscribe to this term — nationalism,” he said

Earlier, initiating the discussion, journalist Mark Tully said, “We are seeing a rising tide of nationalism around the world. It can be misused for political purpose, as has been seen in 20th century.”

