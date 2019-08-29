TMCP foundation day: Country moving towards one party, presidential form of govt, says Mamata

Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to “finish all state-level parties”, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the country was heading towards a presidential form of government with “one party, one election and one emergency”.

“They (BJP) are asking the Election Commission (EC) to send letters to political parties saying there is discrepancy in the latter’s accounts. This means there will be no party in the country as they want to finish all state-level parties. The country is moving towards a presidential form of government – one election, one party, one emergency. There is an emergency-like situation in the country,” she said, while addressing the party workers on the foundation day celebration of its student wing Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) here Wednesday.

Accusing the BJP of indulging in “horse trading”, the Chief Minister said the BJP’s next target was West Bengal. “The BJP is indulging in horse trading, they are buying politicians. The Karnataka government fell. No one could say a word.

The central government is either threatening opposition leaders or buying them with money. It is after Bengal now as we are opposing its policies and divisive politics. It wants to capture Bengal now. But I will see how that happens,” she said.

Banerjee went on to say that she was ready to go to jail, but will not succumb to the BJP’s pressure. “The BJP is scaring our ministers, other former ministers and politicians using Central agencies. Today they (agencies) are calling my brother, tomorrow they will call me. I am ready to go to jail, but will not bow down to the BJP’s pressure and communal politics. If I go to jail, I will look at it as a freedom struggle,” she said.

On Wednesday, Banerjee also borrowed a phrase from Karl Marx to target the BJP: “You cannot drug people with the opium of religion and communal politics.”

TMCP convention to spot ‘future leaders’

Asserting that she will create a future leadership in Bengal that will keep the BJP at bay, TMC chief Banerjee on Wednesday announced that she will hold a convention of student leaders on November 14 and 15 to bring out future leaders.

“On November 14 and 15, we will organise interactive sessions with all the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad units from all colleges and universities. There will be interactive sessions with college and university teachers too. Student leaders of future will come out from these sessions. I will select people who have the potential to stand up strongly against the BJP. I will create the next level of leadership from among those students across the districts,” she said.

The TMC chief also formed a core committee consisting of her party leaders to look into this. “I want people who will wholeheartedly work with me. I want a list of such people and will work with them. The leadership, I will create, will scare the BJP with their evil intentions, keep them away from Bengal for the next 50 years,” she said.

Party tells MLAs to focus on SC/ST seats

In a bid to reach out to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities of the state, the ruling TMC leadership has asked the party MLAs to submit names of five members from each community from their respective constituencies within the next few days. The TMC has 211 MLAs in the 294-member Assembly.

“The party leaders in respective areas would reach out to them and explain our policies and programmes,” TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.

“The recent Lok Sabha poll results have reflected how BJP has made deep inroads in our SC and ST mass base. We lost most of the SC, ST seats in the state. There is a need to change the perception of the masses,” said a senior TMC leader. —with PTI