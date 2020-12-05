TMC worker killed, party blames Cong

According to local sources, the last fight between the two groups allegedly connected to the TMC occurred a few months ago. (Representational)

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was killed in Hijuli village in Murshidabad district’s Beldanga police station area on Thursday. The ruling party blamed the Congress for the attack, an allegation refuted by the Opposition outfit.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Rashid Sheikh (55). According to sources, Sheikh was returning home after offering namaz when he was attacked by some unidentified people. They hacked him from behind with a sharp weapon. According to some grassroots activists, the attack was related to an old dispute between two groups allegedly belonging to the TMC factions.

“Primarily, he was killed due to an old dispute. His body has been sent for post-mortem in Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital,” said a police officer.

“Before the election, our active worker has been killed by Congress supporters. We demand a proper investigation into this case,” said local TMC leader Apurba Sarkar.

Refuting the allegation, a Congress leader said, “It is a clear case of infighting within the party of TMC. The Congress has no hand in it.”

According to a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, West Bengal reported the most political murders in 2018. The 12 political murders in the state were followed by nine in Bihar and seven in Maharashtra. In all, 54 political murders were reported in the country in 2018. In 2017, the number of such cases stood at 98.

