‘TMC worker’ found dead in Bhangar

A Trinamool Congress worker was found dead in a pond in Bhangar on Sunday morning, a day after he went missing,

police said. The deceased has been identified as Shibu Debnath, 65. “We started a search for him in the morning after we came to know that he did not return home last night. We informed the police after his body was found in a pond. The local BJP members hatched a conspiracy to kill my father. They are responsible for his death,” said Raju, son of the deceased.

Local BJP leaders, however, denied the allegations. “Our party has nothing to do with his death. He might have fallen victim to infighting within the party,” said a local BJP worker.

Police said they have started an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem. Meanwhile, one person has been arrested on Sunday in connection with the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bikash Majumdar at Itahar in North Dinajpur on Friday. The accused has been identified as Sukumar Das, police said.

In another development, four more persons have been arrested in Amdanga violence, taking the count to 30.

Three persons were killed and several injured when CPM and BJP workers clashed last week over formation of panchayat boards.

