TMC will not win 10 seats in 2019 polls: BJP

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha

A day after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) took on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its syndicate barbs at a rally in Midnapore, the saffron party hit back saying the ruling party might not even reach the double-digit figures in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the reporters, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha described the TMC’s rally in Midnapore as a street corner meeting compared to the one addressed by the Prime Minister at the same venue on July 16.

“The TMC has been feeling terrorised since the time we claimed to win 22 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal. It is trying its best to counter us at the drop of a hat. I will tell them to first secure their double-digit figures in the Lok Sabha polls before thinking about our tally. We doubt whether they will win even 10 seats in the next year’s general elections,” Sinha said.

TMC leaders, including party MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his syndicate remark.

“The TMC uses the syndicate to extort, kill Opposition cadres, snatch farmer produce, and for vote-bank politics, appeasement politics. The syndicate gets to decide where farmers will sell their crops and at what rate, where bags of cements, sand and tin will be brought from. One even needs its permission to get admitted to colleges,” Modi had said at the rally on July 16.

Banerjee also urged people to oust the BJP and said the country needs a leader like chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Reacting to the remark, Sinha said, “The party which has no presence outside Bengal is talking about ousting BJP from the Centre. First they must concentrate on their state before setting foot in other states. TMC is nervous because BJP has emerged as its main challenger in Bengal and is making desperate attempts to stop us. However, they will not succeed as people are with the BJP.”

