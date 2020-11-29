TMC will cease to exist in a month, says Dilip Ghosh

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (File)

BJP leaders on Saturday continued to target the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation as state transport minister.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh predicted that the ruling party would be finished in a month as its MLAs and MPs would desert it one by one.

“Didi [CM Mamata Banerjee] has become a ‘Didi of promises’. She is promising everything to everyone now before the elections. Had she done this 10 years ago such a bad situation would not have arisen. People would not have left the party like this. MPs are leaving, MLAs are leaving, and ministers are leaving the party. What is left of such a party? In a month, the party itself will cease to exist,” Ghosh told reporters in Kolkata.

Asked about Adhikari, Ghosh said, “What can I say? He is still in the party. It is up to him to decide on what he will do.”

