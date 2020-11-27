scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 26, 2020
TMC wants Bengal Governor booked for ‘obstructing money laundering probe’

Dhankhar termed the allegation “untenable” lacking knowledge of “elementary constitutional and legal aspects”.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | November 27, 2020 1:31:41 am
‘Delinquency in uniform’: Bengal Governor slams police over ‘heckling’ of BJP MPGovernor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File)

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday requested Kolkata Police to book Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for allegedly obstructing investigation into a money laundering case.

A day after one Govinda Aggarwal was arrested by Kolkata Police in a 2018 case registered at Hare Stree police station here, Dhankhar on November 22 termed the arrest “politically inspired” and said that it was aimed at impeding investigation against cattle and coal smuggling.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “Those who obstruct a criminal investigation can be prosecuted under Sections 186 and 189 of the IPC. So, I will request the Kolkata Police to file a case against him for the way he is tweeting to intimidate public servants.”

