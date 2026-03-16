TMC walks out of Rajya Sabha to protest against transfer of top Bengal officers hours after poll announcement

Criticising the Election Commission’s decision, the TMC's Derek O’Brien said the commission had all the power to transfer the West Bengal officers, just as it had the power to ‘call his white kurta blue’. (File photo)

Before Zero Hour began in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Trinamool Congress member Derek O’Brien stood up to state that his party was walking out for the day to protest against the Election Commission’s decision to replace the West Bengal chief secretary and home secretary hours after announcing the Assembly election dates for the state.

O’Brien said the Election Commission removed the top officers — Nandini Chakraborty and Jagdish Prasad Meena — in the “dead of the night”. He said the commission had all the power to do it, just as it had the power to “call his white kurta blue”.

“I don’t want to disturb the Zero Hour, nor give a 267,” O’Brien started.