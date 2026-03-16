TMC walks out of Rajya Sabha to protest against transfer of top Bengal officers hours after poll announcement

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Before Zero Hour began in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Trinamool Congress member Derek O’Brien stood up to state that his party was walking out for the day to protest against the Election Commission’s decision to replace the West Bengal chief secretary and home secretary hours after announcing the Assembly election dates for the state.
O’Brien said the Election Commission removed the top officers — Nandini Chakraborty and Jagdish Prasad Meena — in the “dead of the night”. He said the commission had all the power to do it, just as it had the power to “call his white kurta blue”.
“I don’t want to disturb the Zero Hour, nor give a 267,” O’Brien started.
Notices submitted by Opposition members under Rule 267 not being accepted has been a point of contention between the two sides.
“In protest against what the Chief Election Commissioner is doing, we — my party, the All India Trinamool Congress — is walking out for the day,” he said.
In reply, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “The hon’ble member has suddenly stood up without his issue being listed. He is raising the matter about a constitutional authority which this House or the Government has nothing to do with. Now, if every member wants to raise a question on the decision of a constitutional authority like the courts and the Election Commission, it is not wise.”
The Union minister went on to say, “I think constitutional institutions should be respected. And TMC and Congress party always attack these bodies. This is not correct, and it is a waste of the House’s time.”
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