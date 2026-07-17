Amid TMC turmoil, Mamata Banerjee gets a vote of confidence — from Assam

Assam’s lone TMC MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed holds meeting with state party workers, leaders and resolves to support embattled party president

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
3 min readGuwahatiJul 17, 2026 08:52 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee TMCFormer West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
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Amid the ongoing turmoil in the Trinamool Congress, the party’s only MLA in Assam, Sherman Ali Ahmed, led a meeting of party workers and leaders in the state on Friday, in which he resolved that “the Assam unit will be with Mamata Banerjee”.

On June 3, all committees of the TMC in Assam had been dissolved, simultaneously with those in West Bengal, after the party was stunned by 59 of its 80 elected West Bengal MLAs defying Mamata Banerjee and backing expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition in the state.

TMC National Joint Secretary Derek O’Brien had written to Sherman Ali Ahmed, who was recently elected as the TMC’s only MLA in Assam, to take charge of all affairs of the party’s Assam unit until it is reconstituted.

On Friday, he led a meeting with a set of 53 party workers and district leaders.

“This was the first meeting we had since I was appointed, and we took two important resolutions. One was that we from the Assam unit will be with Mamata Banerjee. We have expressed our solidarity, and we will work with her to strengthen the hands of the party,” he told The Indian Express.

The second, he said, is to “initiate disciplinary proceedings” against three former state unit general secretaries and one former district president, who he said are “trying to align with the Ritabrata group”.

The TMC continues to suffer setbacks with the latest exits from the party being Rajya Sabha MP Koel Mallick and one of Mamata Banerjee’s oldest associates, Madan Mitra. Apart from its rebel West Bengal MLAs, 20 of the party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs have also broken away from the party to merge with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

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Struggle for foothold in Assam

The TMC has always struggled to find a foothold in Assam, and amid the turmoil, the party’s most prominent face from Assam, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, also quit and later joined the BJP. Dev has subsequently been nominated by the BJP to the Rajya Sabha. But while Dev is from Assam’s primarily Bengali-populated Barak Valley, she had been sent to the Rajya Sabha by the TMC from West Bengal.

The party only registered a presence with Sherman Ali Ahmed’s win in this year’s Assembly election — a win that can be largely attributed to his individual appeal since he joined the party just days before voting day.

On Dev’s exit from the TMC and where that has left the party’s state unit, Ahmed said, “I can’t say she was a prominent figure in Assam. We can see the performance by the party’s candidates in the Barak Valley under her leadership… Some MPs and MLAs may leave the party, but the larger support is with Mamata Bannerjee, and we will constitute a new committee soon.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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