Amid TMC turmoil, Mamata Banerjee gets a vote of confidence — from Assam

Amid the ongoing turmoil in the Trinamool Congress, the party’s only MLA in Assam, Sherman Ali Ahmed, led a meeting of party workers and leaders in the state on Friday, in which he resolved that “the Assam unit will be with Mamata Banerjee”.

On June 3, all committees of the TMC in Assam had been dissolved, simultaneously with those in West Bengal, after the party was stunned by 59 of its 80 elected West Bengal MLAs defying Mamata Banerjee and backing expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition in the state.

TMC National Joint Secretary Derek O’Brien had written to Sherman Ali Ahmed, who was recently elected as the TMC’s only MLA in Assam, to take charge of all affairs of the party’s Assam unit until it is reconstituted.