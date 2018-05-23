TMC torturing BJP workers in Bengal: Raghubar Das

Raghubar Das also directed Dhanbad SSP, Manoj Ratan Chothe, to seize illegal coal-laden trucks from Bengal as they enter Jharkhand. (Express photo by Subham Dutta/File) Raghubar Das also directed Dhanbad SSP, Manoj Ratan Chothe, to seize illegal coal-laden trucks from Bengal as they enter Jharkhand. (Express photo by Subham Dutta/File)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of torturing BJP workers. Das while talking to media persons in Dhanbad this morning alleged that Mamata Banerjee has been targeting BJP workers and unleashing atrocities on them. “She has become a dictator,” Das alleged, adding, her dictatorship would not last long.

Such things do not happen in democracy and she would be taught a lesson in next election he said. The BJP would replace the Trinamool Congress in the next Assembly election, he said. Das said that the injured BJP workers of Bengal would be provided with proper treatment facilities in Jharkhand.

Since panchayat polls in Bengal, hundreds of BJP workers have deserted their houses and taken shelter at BJP party offices in Sahebgunj and Pakur districts of Jharkhand, as some Trinamool Congress leaders were threatening them, BJP sources said.

Das also directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Dhanbad, Manoj Ratan Chothe, to seize illegal coal-laden trucks from Bengal as they enter Jharkhand.

