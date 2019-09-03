TMC to protest against NRC across Bengal

The Trinamool Congress, which has slammed the BJP for making citizens refugees through National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in Assam, has decided to hit the streets over the exclusion of over 19 lakh people from the NRC list in the neighbouring state.

Advertising

At a meeting of party MPs and MLAs at the Kalighat residence of Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, it was decided that the party would hold protests on September 7 and 8 in every district of the state against the NRC. The protests will culminate with a mega rally in Kolkata — from Chiria More to Shyambazar five-point crossing in North Kolkata — on September 12, which will be led by Mamata herself.

TMC sources said that senior party leader Firhad Hakim has been given responsibility to coordinate with Northeast states.