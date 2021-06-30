TMC to intensify calls for Dhankhar removal over ‘hawala link’: MP

The TMC on Tuesday said it would intensify its call for the dismissal of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee linked him to the Jain Hawala scandal. The latest remarks came on a day a TMC MP accused the governor of being involved in a case of illegal residential land allotment in Haryana that was later cancelled by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

At a press conference here, TMC’s Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said the party would discuss what steps could be initiated to seek Dhankhar’s removal. He added, “The CM has sent three letters demanding his recall from the state. The legislature party also moved the President for the same reason. Nothing happened. In the upcoming parliamentary session, too, we will raise the issue.”

His party colleague and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, meanwhile, tweeted, “‘Man of integrity’ Governor WB was beneficiary of illegal residential land allotment which later came to be cancelled by a Full Bench of Punjab & Haryana HC. Was this also constitutional…?”

The BJP has come out in the governor’s defence.

Following the TMC’s latest remarks, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh lashed out at the ruling party for making “bogus and nasty allegations”.

The Jain hawala scam was a huge political and financial scandal that came to light in the 1990s. Money was believed to have been routed through hawala channels to top politicians in various parties. Banerjee’s allegations against Dhankhar came after his recent demand for a special audit into the accounts of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

Sukhendu Roy told reporters that the name “Jagdeep Dhankhar” features on the third page of a diary used by the hawala dealers. He wondered if it was the governor himself.

“The governor is trying to create division among people. This is highly reprehensible… The governor said his name was not in the chargesheet in the Jain hawala case. The governor is also abusing his power from a constitutional position. The governor is trying to spread confusion by abusing his power. The governor has claimed that everyone is free in the hawala scandal. The case was lost in the maze of law and order. There is no question of getting rid of this case,” he said.

Roy wondered how Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed Dhankhar the governor of West Bengal even though none of the accused in the scandal had been exonerated.

Dhankhar has denied the allegations of corruption, saying on Monday, “I never expected a leader of her stature to create a sensation, engage in misinformation and misrepresentation.”

— With PTI inputs