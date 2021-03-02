TMC to approach Election Commission over PM Modi’s pic on Covid-19 vaccination docs

The Trinamool Congress will approach the Election Commission in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo being used on digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates given to beneficiaries, party MP Derek O’Brien said.

Derek questioned whether this was in violation of the model code of conduct after dates for Assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory were announced.

“Election declared. PM photo still brazenly appearing on #COVID19 documents. Trinamool @AITCofficial taking up strongly with Election Commission @ECISVEEP,” he tweeted.

According to TMC sources, the party will appeal to the poll panel to delete the picture from the Covid-19 vaccination documents. PM Modi’s image appears at the bottom of the certificates issued to vaccine recepients.

Derek on Tuesday also questioned the Central government’s decision of merging the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels into a single brand called Sansad TV. In a tweet, Derek said that the merging of LSTV and RSTV raises questions.

Then, the Trinamool leader posed four questions: “Does it help Parliament function as an ‘institution of accountability’? Will it limit access to live telecast? MPs have limited airtime to raise issues? Will they find new ways to get heard?”

According to an official government order, dated March 1, Retired IAS Officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed CEO of Sansad TV for a period of one year.

“Consequent upon the joint decision of Honourable Chairman Rajya Sabha and the Honourable Speaker Lok Sabha, to merge RSTV and LSTV into SANSAD Television (SANSAD TV), Shri Ravi Capoor, IAS (1986: Assam-Meghalaya) (Retd.) has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, SANSAD TV, on a contract basis, for a period of one year with immediate effect or until further orders whichever is earlier. The Terms and Conditions related to his appointment will be issued separately,” the order read.