‘We are TMC’: Rebel MLAs tell Election Commission they hold two-thirds majority

The meeting came amid the ongoing tug-of-war between the rebels and the party led by Mamata Banerjee, whom they removed as chairperson at a special session last month. (File Photo)

The dispute over the “real TMC” reached Delhi Thursday as a delegation of rebel MLAs, led by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the other election commissioners, and claimed they had “a two-thirds majority”.

ECI had scheduled a hearing with the Ritabrata camp before its full bench at 12 pm Thursday.

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The delegation, comprising Banerjee and nine rebel MLAs, met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the other Election Commissioners at Nirvachan Sadan on Ashoka Road in Delhi.

‘We made our points’

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Banerjee said, “We are TMC as we have over two-thirds majority. The majority of MLAs, councillors, and zila parishad are with us.”