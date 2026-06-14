Rebel Trinamool MPs meet Lok Sabha speaker, demand recognition as separate bloc

Mamata Banerjee has already lost control of the Legislature Party in Bengal after about 60 of the party’s 80 MLAs formed a separate bloc and elected Ritabrata Banerjee as their leader. (File Photo)

Having secured the support of 20 of the 28 MPs of the Trinamool Congress, the rebel parliamentarians of the party met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Sunday night and urged him to recognise them as a separate bloc. Minutes before the meeting, the Mamata Banerjee camp reached out to the Speaker and urged him not to accord “any recognition, status, or facility to any purported separate group or faction of the AITC”.

Sources said veteran Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was among the rebel MPs who met the Speaker. The rebel MPs went into a huddle at the official residence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who was the BJP’s in-charge for the Bengal polls, before proceeding to meet the Speaker at his 20, Akbar Road residence.