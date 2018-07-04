TMC shames humanity again, tweets BJP chief Amit Shah on BJP worker’s death

BJP chief Amit Shah. Subham Dutta BJP chief Amit Shah. Subham Dutta

A day after the body of a “BJP worker” was found floating in a pond at Shaktipur village of Murshidabad, a war of words broke out between the Trinamool Congress and BJP over the matter on Tuesday.

Police said the body of 52-year-old Dhormo Hazra, who went missing on Sunday, was found floating in a pond with the hands tied together.

“No arrests have been made yet,” a police officer said. The BJP claimed that was Hazra its member and alleged that he was killed by TMC workers. BJP national president Amit Shah took to Twitter to condemn the death. “TMC shames humanity, yet again. Another BJP karyakarta killed in the most barbaric manner. In Mamata’s regime, West Bengal has become an epitome of violence and brutality. Entire BJP stands firmly with Dhormo Hazra’s family in this hour of grief. My deepest condolences,” he tweeted.

State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu, who is presently in New Delhi, said he along with party leader Mukul Roy met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the incident. “It’s shameful that TMC has taken up the politics of annihilation to eliminate its political enemies,” Basu said. BJP district president (north) Gouri Shankar Ghosh alleged that Hazra had received threats from goons associated with the TMC since the panchayat polls.

TMC zilla parishad member Shahnaz Begum denied the allegation. “The death is the fallout of a family dispute. Our party is not associated with this,” he said. The TMC also used Twitter to hit back at Shah.

“Presenting judge, jury, executioners of #NewIndia – @bjp4bengal @amitshah @dilipghoshBJP @supriyobabul shamelessly spreading lies about #Bengal Their worker died but even before any investigations carried out they concoct. Not waiting for autopsy report? Prove or face defamation,” the party said via its official Twitter handle.

