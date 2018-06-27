Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • TMC says country now facing ‘super emergency’, accuses Centre of silencing Opposition

TMC says country now facing ‘super emergency’, accuses Centre of silencing Opposition

The TMC MP said his party is not the only one fighting against the “super emergency”.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: June 27, 2018 4:30:44 am
Opposition looking at Congress in Karnataka, they did not make it in Gujarat: Derek O'Brien Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien (Files)
Top News

Coming as a relief to the Congress, the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday fielded its spokesperson and MP Derek O’Brien to speak about how the country, under the NDA government, was facing a “super emergency”. The MP made the remark during a Facebook live chat broadcast from the TMC’s official page.

“From this morning, we have noticed on Facebook and Twitter that the BJP and its billion dollar troll army are talking about the Emergency. That was an Emergency that happened in 1975. But what we are seeing today is not an Emergency but a super emergency. We are calling this super emergency because everything is under threat. The constitution, organisations of the government, judiciary, executive, legislature, media and financial instutions are under threat,” O’Brien said. He added that the BJP was pursuing a political vendetta to throttle the voices of Opposition parties.

The TMC MP said his party is not the only one fighting against the “super emergency”. “DMK, AAP, TRS, TDP, RJD, Congress, SP, BSP, NCP and others are fighting this super emergency in their respective states. Just as the government was voted out of power after the Emergency, this government will be thown out of power at the end of this super emergency,” said O’Brien.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement