TMC plays Mamata card with new slogan: ‘Bengal wants her daughter’

The slogan put up at the TMC office in Kolkata.

THE TRINAMOOL Congress (TMC) on Saturday raised the “insider vs outsider” debate with the launch of its new slogan – ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye’ – for the upcoming Assembly elections by portraying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as “Bengal’s daughter.”

The slogan in Bengali, “Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye” which translates to “Bengal wants its own daughter”, also features Mamata Banerjee and was spotted on hoardings across Kolkata as the state’s ruling party officially launched it from its headquarters off EM Bypass.

The slogan was chosen as part of the TMC’s bid to reiterate that the main opposition party BJP were “outsiders” while branding itself as “locals”.

The “insider-outsider” debate has been at the forefront of the fierce war of words between the TMC and BJP. The ruling party has been going all out in its attempt to build the perception that the saffron party’s leadership was indulging in “election tourism” and would fail to do good for the people and protect the state’s rich cultural heritage.

“The people of the state want their own daughter, who has been by their side for the past several years, as their Chief Minister. We don’t want outsiders to call the shots in Bengal,” TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

This comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit in the state. The slogan is also seen as an attempt to appeal to the state’s women voters as well, who now stand at over 3.5 crore or 49 per cent of the total electorate in Bengal.

The BJP, on the other hand, has been trying to portray itself as the “correct alternative” to TMC through its bid to embrace Bengali culture and tradition.

From giving the election promise of building ‘Sonar Bangla’ to the party’s central leaders going for lunch to poor and rural households, BJP has tried to add a Bengali flavour to its usual high-decibel campaign.

However, it has been a bumpy ride so far for the BJP, with the TMC pointing out many times about BJP’s “fault and failure” in understanding Bengali tradition and culture, giving itself the fuel to continue the insider-outsider brawl.

Scores of hoarding with the slogan and party supremo Banerjee’s photo has been put up across Kolkata and in and around the party headquarters.