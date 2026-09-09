Trinamool factions led by Ritabrata, Mamata get poll panel invite for Delhi meet

In letters issued to the two leaders on Wednesday evening, the EC asked both Mamata Banerjee (left) and Ritabrata Banerjee (right) of them to attend the meetings at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in Dwarka on Saturday. (Express photo)

The Election Commission on Wednesday invited Trinamool Congress chairperson and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee for separate meetings on Saturday regarding their dispute over control of the party.

In letters issued to the two leaders on Wednesday evening, the EC asked both of them to attend the meetings at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in Dwarka on Saturday, along with a delegation of five members each. The EC asked Ritabrata to meet it at 11am, while Mamata was given the time of 12pm. EC sources say the letters were issued after the matter was discussed by the Commission at a meeting on Wednesday.