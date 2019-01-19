Four-member committee set up to suggest electoral reforms to EC before 2019 elections: Mamata

Asserting that the united opposition will win the forthcoming general elections in 2019, West Bengal Chief Minister Saturday announced a four-member committee of opposition party leaders to suggest electoral reforms to the Election Commission before the Lok Sabha polls.

In addition to suggesting recommendations to the EC, the committee will also evaluate the functioning of EVMs and finding ways to stop any malpractice.

The committee comprising Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP general secretary Satish Mishra and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will submit its recommendations to the EC for implementation and will press for wider use of VVPAT.

Speaking that ‘United India rally’ at Brigade Parade Grounds, Mamata accused the BJP of taking the credit for works done by the state government. She further claimed that various state governments are not being allowed to work under the BJP.

“The BJP government has crossed its expiry date,” she said.

Leaders from over a dozen opposition parties came together vowing at a mega rally in Kolkata to put up a united fight in the coming Lok Sabha elections and oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power.

Accusing the BJP of creating division among people in name of religion, Kejriwal said this had been “Pakistan’s dream”.

BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said, “The entire country is echoing with the demand to oust the BJP. We have to come together to save the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar. The SP-BSP alliance had been formed to defeat the BJP.”

Echoing Mishra, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said many people had thought the SP and the BSP won’t be able to clinch an alliance.

“The BJP is now thinking how to win at least one seat in UP,” he said in an apparent reference to Modi’s Varanasi constituency.

“Those who used to say `Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ have turned one against the other by infusing poison in the country. We will fight together to save the country and the Constitution,” he said.

Hailing TMC’s mega opposition rally said, senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi accused the BJP government of “cheap politics” and said the biggest beneficiary of vote division is the BJP.

The two top Congress leaders, party president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, skipped the Kolkata rally. But the party was represented by Mallikarjun Kharge

Khare, who is the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, said that the country currently is under immense strain with political institutions being undermined. He called for collective effort to defeat the forces that are trying to sabotage the Indian constitution.