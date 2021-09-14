TMC nominates Sushmita Dev to Rajya Sabha

September 14, 2021 5:55:55 pm
The TMC on Tuesday nominated Sushmita Dev, who recently joined the party after quitting the Congress, to the upper house of Parliament.
“We are extremely pleased to nominate @SushmitaDevAITC to the Upper House of the Parliament. @MamataOfficial’s vision to empower women and ensure their maximum participation in politics shall help our society to achieve much more!” the party tweeted.
Dev, who was one of the national spokespersons of the grand-old party and its women’s wing chief, switched over to the Mamata Banerjee-led camp last month.
She has been assigned the job of looking after the party’s functioning in Assam and Tripura.
