scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Must Read

TMC nominates Jawhar Sircar for Rajya Sabha by-election

The Election Commission had on July 16 said that bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal vacated by Dinesh Trivedi earlier this year will be held on August 9.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
Updated: July 24, 2021 5:02:46 pm
Was a bureaucrat, not a political person but would work for the development of the people, says Sircar. (Express photo/File).

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday nominated former bureaucrat Jawhar Sircar as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election in the state.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The Election Commission had on July 16 said that bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal vacated by Dinesh Trivedi earlier this year will be held on August 9.

“We are delighted to nominate Jawhar Sircar in the Upper House of Parliament,” a party statement said.

Sircar spent nearly 42 years in public service and was also the former CEO of Prasar Bharati, the ruling party in the state said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“His contribution to the public service shall help us serve our country even better,” it said.

Reacting to his nomination, Sircar said, “I was a bureaucrat. I am not a political person but I would work for the development of the people and raise the issues concerning the masses in parliament.”

The bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat from the state will be held if the opposition BJP fields its candidate for the same, otherwise, the TMC candidate will be declared elected unopposed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 24: Latest News

Advertisement