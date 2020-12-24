scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Top news

TMC MPs visit Singhu, Mamata speaks with protesting farmers over phone

“Many farmers in small groups had an interaction on the telephone with Mamata Banerjee who assured them of full solidarity with their movement. Some farmers also requested her to visit the dharna site,” a spokesperson said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | December 24, 2020 4:49:37 am
farm bills, farmers protest, tmc, mamata banerjee, indian express newsThe TMC said that they shared the farmers demand of repeal of the farm laws, and said it was unfortunate that farmers ,”who feed the entire country are being forced to go hungry.”

A five-member TMC MPs’ delegation met farmers at the Singhu border on Wednesday, expressing their solidarity with them against the Centre’s three farm bills. The farmers also spoke to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the phone asking for her ‘continued support’.

A TMC spokesperson said that on Chief Minister’s direction, a five-member delegation of MPs that included Derek O Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Mohhamad Nadimul Haque met farmers, who are on relay hunger strike at the Singhu border.

“Many farmers in small groups had an interaction on the telephone with Mamata Banerjee who assured them of full solidarity with their movement. Some farmers also requested her to visit the dharna site,” a spokesperson said.

The TMC said that they shared the farmers demand of repeal of the farm laws, and said it was unfortunate that farmers ,”who feed the entire country are being forced to go hungry.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 23: Latest News

Advertisement