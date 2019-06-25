TMC MPs Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty take oath as Lok Sabha members

Newly-elected Trinamool Congress MPs Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty Tuesday took oath as members of Lok Sabha. Both of them could not take oath earlier as they were in Turkey for Nusrat’s wedding.

The TMC leaders took oath in Bangla, ending it with Vande Mataram, Jai Hindi and Jai Bangla. After taking the oath, the two went up to Speaker Om Birla to touch his feet.

While Nusrat represents Basirhat constituency, Mimi is a represents Jadhavpur. Nusrat won the elections by 3,50,369 defeating her nearest rival BJP’s Sayantan Ghosh, Mimi won by over 2.9 lakh vote defeating BJP candidate Anupam Hazra and veteran CPI (M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.

“There are several things on priority. We will raise the first concern of our constituencies before the House tomorrow. We will put across our views there,” Nusrat Jahan said outside Parliament, reported news agency ANI.

“When I walked in, it felt like I was entering a temple — a temple of democracy. I realise how huge my responsibility is now,” Jahan said on her first day in Parliament. “Like any other woman who handles home and work, I will have to work for my people besides completing my film assignments. I may have a few sleepless nights but I am not afraid to multi-task,” she added.

On the issues she plans to raise in Parliament, Mimi said, “There are many issues that bother me, three of which are on my priority list, but I will simply not talk about them now. When I raise it in Parliament, you will know.”