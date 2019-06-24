Toggle Menu
TMC MPs hold protest against EVMs in Parliament premises

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier raised questions over the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the polls and urged opposition parties to unitedly demand the return of ballot papers.

Protesting TMC MPs demand ballot instead of EVMs. (Express photo by Abantika Ghosh)

TMC MPs are holding a sit-in in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on the Parliament’s premises , demanding election be held by ballot paper instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The party, which has been crying foul over the use of EVMs in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls, Monday said their agenda for the protest was – “No to EVMs, Yes to paper ballots.”

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said a fact-finding committee should be constituted to find out the details about the EVMs used in the recent polls.

