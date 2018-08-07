TMC MP wants return to ballots: EVMs not foolproof

TMC member Saugata Roy said, “EVMs should be scrapped so that there is no hacking of elections by (the) ruling party or its cohorts.” (Representational Image) TMC member Saugata Roy said, “EVMs should be scrapped so that there is no hacking of elections by (the) ruling party or its cohorts.” (Representational Image)

With opposition parties intensifying their demand to return to ballot papers in the elections, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP on Monday asked the government to scrap electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Alleging that EVMs may be “compromised”, TMC member Saugata Roy asked the Law Ministry to initiate the process for re-introducing ballot papers for elections. “There is no proof that EVMs cannot be compromised. Seventeen parties have already demanded that the Election Commission should use ballot papers,” Roy said, raising the issue during the zero hour.

He said, “EVMs should be scrapped so that there is no hacking of elections by (the) ruling party or its cohorts.”

BJP member Nishikant Dubey demanded that the TMC government in West Bengal abide by an agreement signed between the state and Jharkhand to construct four dams on different rivers in the region.

