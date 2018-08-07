Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000
  • TMC MP wants return to ballots: EVMs not foolproof

TMC MP wants return to ballots: EVMs not foolproof

Seventeen parties have already demanded that the Election Commission should use ballot papers,” TMC member Saugata Roy said, raising the issue during the zero hour.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 7, 2018 5:03:10 am
TMC MP wants return to ballots: EVMs not foolproof TMC member Saugata Roy said, “EVMs should be scrapped so that there is no hacking of elections by (the) ruling party or its cohorts.” (Representational Image)
Related News

With opposition parties intensifying their demand to return to ballot papers in the elections, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP on Monday asked the government to scrap electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Alleging that EVMs may be “compromised”, TMC member Saugata Roy asked the Law Ministry to initiate the process for re-introducing ballot papers for elections. “There is no proof that EVMs cannot be compromised. Seventeen parties have already demanded that the Election Commission should use ballot papers,” Roy said, raising the issue during the zero hour.

He said, “EVMs should be scrapped so that there is no hacking of elections by (the) ruling party or its cohorts.”

BJP member Nishikant Dubey demanded that the TMC government in West Bengal abide by an agreement signed between the state and Jharkhand to construct four dams on different rivers in the region.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement