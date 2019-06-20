Nusrat Jahan marries Kolkata businessman Nikhil Jain

Toggle Menu
The 29-year-old made her debut in Parliament Monday as she oath of office as a representative of Basirhat constituency in West Bengal.

Nusrat Jahan with husband Nikhil Jain

Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan has married Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain. She posted a picture of herself with her husband, Nikhil Jain, on Twitter Thursday.

Nusrat captioned the image: “Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain.”

The nuptials took place in the Turkish town of Bodrum in the presence of family and close friends. Nusrat flew to Bodrum on June 15 and was accompanied by close friend Mimi Chakravorty, TMC MP from Jadavpur.

The wedding took place at the Sixth Sense Kapalankaya hotel. This is Tollywood’s first destination wedding.

Nusrat, 29, made her debut in Parliament Monday as she took oath of office as a representative of Basirhat constituency in West Bengal.

