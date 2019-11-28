TMC MP Manas Bhunia on why he raised the issue of pending GST compensation to states

Trinamool’s Sabang MP Manas Ranjan Bhunia spoke to the Indian Express on why he raised the issue of pending GST compensation to states during Zero Hour.

What was the issue you raised?

I raised the issue of the hastily implemented GST when despite reservations of states — the West Bengal Chief Minister in particular had requested that GST should not be implemented in haste — this “one nation one tax” was implemented. The GST mop up has been consistently below expectation and the ones who are now bearing the brunt are states because their compensation is delayed.

How much GST compensation is pending for West Bengal?

It is about Rs 1000 crore for the last two months. Non-recovery of GST and delayed compensation payment is hurting everybody.

Which are the other states that have been affected?

All of them have been affected and have dues remaining. This is a direct fallout of the absolute failure of the finance ministry and the central government. States had time and again warned them against rushing into this but they did not pay heed.

How much is the deficit in GST collection?

For October alone, the projections were of Rs 1 lakh crore but the collections have been of Rs 95,000 crore. That is a deficit of Rs 5,000 crore. Our worst apprehensions have now come true and the fiscal irregularities have affected economic stability. In all there is a Rs 6 lakh crore revenue deficit.

What is your suggestion for the government?

The finance minister should immediately come out with a statement in Parliament about the tax situation, particularly for GST, SGST and IGST.