TMC MP Mahua Moitra moves SC against Citizenship Amendment Act

TMC’s Mahua Moitra was elected to the Lok Sabha this year. (File) TMC’s Mahua Moitra was elected to the Lok Sabha this year. (File)

After the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act. A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde refused early hearing for today and asked Moitra’s lawyer to mention the matter before the mentioning officer.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was given President’s assent late Thursday as violent protests continued to rock Assam. Two people were killed and over 20 injured in alleged police firing in the state.

The protests also spilt over to neighbouring Meghalaya after vehicles were vandalised and set ablaze in Police Bazaar and Iew Duh areas, resulting in the imposition of curfew in all neighbourhoods that include areas under Sadar PS and Lumdiengjri PS. Mobile internet and messaging services were suspended for 48 hours from 5 pm on Thursday.

The law will grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014. It leaves out Muslims.

