Toggle Menu
TMC MP Mahua Moitra denies plagiarising ‘signs of facism’ speechhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/tmc-mp-mahua-moitra-denies-plagiarising-signs-of-facism-speech-5813606/

TMC MP Mahua Moitra denies plagiarising ‘signs of facism’ speech

Tweets have been doing the rounds quoting a Washington Monthly article alleging that the TMC parliamentarian had lifted parts of her speech in the Lok Sabha from an article published on "12 early warning signs of fascism", which referred to the US and President Donald Trump.

mahua moitra, tmc, tmc mp mahua moitra, mahua moitra speech, mahua moitra fascism speech, parliament, bjp, india, plagiarism, donald trump, us, indian express news
The first-time MP from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar said the article quoted from the same poster that she had referred to in her speech. (Source: File)

Trinamool Congress lawmaker Mahua Moitra, whose maiden speech in the Parliament on “seven signs of fascism” went viral last week, has expressed dismay over the plagiarism charges levelled against her and blamed the BJP’s “troll army” for the accusation.

“Plagiarism is when one does not disclose one’s source. My source as mentioned categorically in my speech was the poster from the Holocaust Museum created by the political scientist Dr. Laurence W. Brit pointing out the 14 signs of early fascism,” Moitra said in a statement. “I found 7 signs relevant to India and spoke at length about each of them.”

Tweets have been doing the rounds quoting a Washington Monthly article alleging that the TMC parliamentarian had lifted parts of her speech in the Lok Sabha from an article published on “12 early warning signs of fascism”, which referred to the US and President Donald Trump.

The first-time MP from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar said the article quoted from the same poster that she had referred to in her speech.

Advertising

“My speech came from the heart and every Indian who has shared it did so from their heart. The hits were organic, not BOT controlled. I repeat…. ‘Bandhney mujhey tu aaya hai. Zanjeer badi kya laya hai’ (you have come to chain me, are your shackles enough)?” Moitra said.

The 42-year-old, who is a former investment banker, trended on social media after her speech on June 25 during a debate on the president’s address.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Congress president Rahul Gandhi to step down: A definitive list of names who served before him
2 AES in Bihar: Providing all support to contain it, Centre tells Supreme Court
3 No interim president, Rahul Gandhi to continue till new chief is appointed: Congress