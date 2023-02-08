‘Quite surprised BJP teaching parliamentary etiquette’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra over remark in Lok Sabha

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday refused to apologise for the remarks she made in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session on Tuesday. The remark, which was expunged from parliament records, had drawn the ire of members of the BJP, and sought her apology. Speaking to media outside the Parliament, Moitra said, “I’m quite surprised that the BJP is teaching us parliamentary etiquette.”

The TMC leader made the remarks against one of the BJP MPs present in the House, amidst the address being delivered by TDP leader K Ram Mohan Naidu.

#WATCH | I’m surprised BJP is teaching us parliamentary etiquette. That representative from Delhi heckled me…I’ll call an apple an apple, not an orange…if they’ll take me to the privileges committee, I’ll put my side of the story…: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on her language in LS pic.twitter.com/R8CMa5akGJ — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

“What makes me laugh is the BJP saying that how can I use such a word being a woman. Do I need to be a man to be able to give it back as good as it gets? So there’s patriarchy…,” added the TMC leader sharing that the Chairperson of the Lok Sabha session was “unable” to provide her protection when she demanded it “five times” upon allegedly being “heckled” by a Delhi representative.

“I’ll call an apple an apple, not an orange… if they’ll take me to the privileges committee, I’ll put my side of the story…,” Moitra asserted.

Moitra highlighted that the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, in the Rajya Sabha, had called Dr. Santanu Sen, a Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal, an “absolutely offensive word.” She continued, “this is not the first time on record that expletives or harsh words have been used in the Parliament.”