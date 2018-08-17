Follow Us:
Friday, August 17, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee injured in road accident
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee injured in road accident

The TMC MP had to be hospitalised as he suffered minor injuries in the mishap and complained of chest pain, he said.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: August 17, 2018 5:04:46 pm
The incident happened around 8 am at the juncture of Sarat Chandra Bose Road and Southern Avenue, when the speeding yellow taxi, ignoring all signals, crashed into Banerjee's car, causing heavy damage to it.
Senior Trinamool Congress leader and Member of Parliament Kalyan Banerjee Friday sustained injuries when a taxi rammed into his car in south Kolkata, a police officer said.

The TMC MP had to be hospitalised as he suffered minor injuries in the mishap and complained of chest pain, he said.

“The incident happened around 8 am at the juncture of Sarat Chandra Bose Road and Southern Avenue, when the speeding yellow taxi, ignoring all signals, crashed into Banerjee’s car, causing heavy damage to it,” the officer said, adding that the “errant driver” has been arrested.

