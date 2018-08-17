TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee injured in road accident

The incident happened around 8 am at the juncture of Sarat Chandra Bose Road and Southern Avenue, when the speeding yellow taxi, ignoring all signals, crashed into Banerjee’s car, causing heavy damage to it. The incident happened around 8 am at the juncture of Sarat Chandra Bose Road and Southern Avenue, when the speeding yellow taxi, ignoring all signals, crashed into Banerjee’s car, causing heavy damage to it.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and Member of Parliament Kalyan Banerjee Friday sustained injuries when a taxi rammed into his car in south Kolkata, a police officer said.

The TMC MP had to be hospitalised as he suffered minor injuries in the mishap and complained of chest pain, he said.

“The incident happened around 8 am at the juncture of Sarat Chandra Bose Road and Southern Avenue, when the speeding yellow taxi, ignoring all signals, crashed into Banerjee’s car, causing heavy damage to it,” the officer said, adding that the “errant driver” has been arrested.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App