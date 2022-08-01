scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh bites into raw brinjal in Lok Sabha: Here is why

As Opposition members questioned the seriousness of the government in addressing the problem of inflation, Dastidar said those who got a cylinder under the Ujjwala scheme don't have the money for a refill.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 10:17:39 pm
The MP said she wonders whether the government wants "us to eat raw" vegetables. (Youtube/Sansadtv)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, raising the issue of high LPG cost during the debate on price rise in Lok Sabha on Monday, bit into a raw brinjal she had brought with her. The MP said she wonders whether the government wants “us to eat raw vegetables”.

As Opposition members questioned the seriousness of the government in addressing the problem of inflation, Dastidar said those who got a cylinder under Ujjwala scheme don’t have the money for a refill.

The Trinamool Congress MP said she would like to hear the views of a minister who had protested with an LPG cylinder over price hike when the BJP was in Opposition.

She said sometimes she wonders whether “government bahadur wants us to eat raw” vegetables and bit into a brinjal, leaving MPs, including those from her own party, amused.

“The prices of LPG cylinder have been raised four times in the last few months…from Rs 600, it is now Rs 1,100,” she said. The TMC MP said the cylinder rates must be reduced.

(With inputs from PTI)

