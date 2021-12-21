TMC MP Derek O’Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for ‘unruly behaviour’

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien was on Tuesday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the current Session for ‘unruly behaviour’ in the House.

According to news agency ANI, he allegedly threw the Rajya Sabha Rule Book towards the Chair during the discussion on Election Laws (Amendment Bill) 2021.

Taking to Twitter, O’Brien said, “The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt. was BULLDOZING #FarmLaws. We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon”.

The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt. was BULLDOZING #FarmLaws We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021 Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 21, 2021

Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, said the TMC MP had raised a point of order and the deputy chairman duly responded to it. A little later, O’Brien flung the rule book furiously in the direction of the Chair, Patra observed.

“The rule book would have hit the chair, or secretary general or officials sitting at the table,” he said.

The TMC MP was suspended after the House passed a motion moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan in this regard.

The Winter session is scheduled to end on December 23.

(With inputs from PTI)