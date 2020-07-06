TMC MP calls Nirmala a ‘venomous snake’, BJP threatens to file FIR

Banerjee made the remark on Saturday at a rally in Bankura district while protesting against rising fuel prices and the proposed privatisation of trains.“ (File) Banerjee made the remark on Saturday at a rally in Bankura district while protesting against rising fuel prices and the proposed privatisation of trains.“ (File)

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has compared Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a “venomous snake” while lambasting her handling of the economy, drawing condemnation from the BJP which on Sunday threatened to file an FIR.

Banerjee made the remark on Saturday at a rally in Bankura district while protesting against rising fuel prices and the proposed privatisation of trains.“

Just like a kalnagini (venomous snake) that kills a human being, people of the country are dying one by one owing to Nirmala Sitharaman who has shattered the country’s economy. She is the worst finance minister in the world,” said the MP.

Banerjee also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “failing” to fulfil his promise of a new India, and for “bringing down the GDP growth rate to abysmal levels”.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had lost control over party leaders. “We don’t give much importance to such comments….they are uttering such nonsense out of frustration,” he said. BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said the party would file an FIR against the MP.

