TMC MP Anupam Hazra wins case against Centre, Visva Bharati in HC; to be reinstated

Visva Bharati University campus (Files) Visva Bharati University campus (Files)

TMC MP Anupam Hazra has won a lawsuit against the Centre and Visva Bharati University to be reinstated as assistant professor at the Santiniketan varsity. The Lok Sabha MP from Bolpur parliamentary constituency in Birbhum called it a “moral and ethical victory”.

The Calcutta High Court recently passed the order on a writ petition filed by Hazra. He had appeared for his case in person. Hazra had accused the university of “illegal termination” after he was removed from his post in June 2015 for “raising his voice against corruption at the university” to then vice-chancellor Sushanta Duttagupta. “After I raised complaints of corruption at the university to him, he (Gupta) started avoiding me. He tried his best to prevent me from working as an assistant professor at the varsity as I was an elected MP and said I cannot play a dual role. However, the law allows a sitting MP to play dual roles. When I informed him about the law, he asked me to obtain a permit for the same,” Hazra told The Indian Express.

“I had written a letter to the former president, who was visiting the state. Later, the vice-chancellor was dismissed. In a bid to take revenge, Gupta terminated me. I had to file a writ petition at Calcutta HC to save my job,” he added.

The TMC MP said he wrote several letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the chancellor, but to no avail, after which he moved court. He fought the case against the Centre, including the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Visva Bharati University and the University Grants Commission. “I was illegally terminated for speaking against corruption. Now I am relieved that I will finally resume work at Visva Bharati,” said Hazra. Acting vice-chancellor of the university, Sabuj Kali Sen, was not available for comment.

