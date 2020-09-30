TMC MP Nusrat Jahan gets death threats for posing as Goddess Durga, seeks security in UK

Nusrat Jahan sought immediate police protection in a letter to the Indian High Commissioner in the UK

Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has claimed that she had received death threats on social media after she posted a photo posing as Goddess Durga on social media. Jahan, who is currently shooting in London for a Bengali film, has sought protection from the Indian High Commission there and security arrangements from both the West Bengal government as well as Centre. However, Jahan is yet to file a police complaint.

On the occasion of Mahalaya on September 18, which heralds the beginning of Durga Puja in West Bengal, Jahan had posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts a picture of herself as ‘Mahisasurmardini’ (an incarnation of Goddess Durga) in which she is seen holding a trident.

In a letter to the Indian High Commissioner in the UK, Jahan informed that she would be staying in London for the film shoot till October 16 and required immediate police protection as the “threat is very serious and it is affecting my mental health”.

“I would like to inform you that I reached London two days back on my professional purpose and after reaching here I have received a death threat via my social media pages from some fundamentalists who belong to India and neighbouring country,” PTI quoted the letter by Jahan as saying.

“During my stay in London I require an immediate police protection as the threat is very serious and it is affecting my mental health. I would request you to kindly arrange to provide me a necessary protection in

London,” she said.

Some people objected to her posing as a Hindu goddess despite being a Muslim woman. A comment in the post read, “You won’t be able to save yourself, your god of earth won’t be able to save you…After your death you will realise your folly. There won’t be any excuses for you.”

Jahan also attached screen shots of two trolls in her mail to the Indian High Commissioner. “Your time of death has come. You are fearful of Allah but cannot cover your body. Shame on you,” one post read.

Jahan was recently in the news after she alerted Kolkata Police of a dating app using her pictures without her consent to promote the application. The cyber cell of Kolkata Police has initiated a probe.

However, this is not the first time Jahan has been threatened. Earlier, she was trolled by some Muslim fundamentalists for sporting sindoor and inaugurating a rath yatra. She had retorted by saying her faith in the “religion of humanity and secularism” does not prevent her from participating in festivals of other religions while believing in Islam.

A member of Jahan’s team told PTI, “She has always stood up for secular and inclusive views and these trolls do not deter her.”

