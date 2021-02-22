TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira responds to CBI notice, asks team to visit residence on Tuesday

Responding to the summons issued by the Central Burueau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a case of coal pilferage and illegal mining in West Bengal, Rujira Banerjee, wife of TMC MP and CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Monday said she is ready to join probe, PTI reported.

She asked the CBI to visit her residence between 11 am and 3 pm on Tuesday.

“Though I am unaware of the reason for me being called for questioning or the subject matter of the investigation, you may visit my residence as per your convenience between 11 am and 3 pm tomorrow, i.e. 23 February, 2021,” she said in her letter to CBI.

The CBI had on Sunday asked her to join the probe.

A team of CBI officials had visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee, a nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday to deliver the summons but Rujira was not present.

Rujuira was issued summons at 2 pm on Sunday for appearance before the CBI at 3 pm. She did not appear before the agency on Sunday though.

