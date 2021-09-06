TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in money laundering case

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi on Monday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal pilferage scam in West Bengal.

Banerjee arrived at the ED’s Jam Nagar house at around 11 am. He has been summoned as a part of the investigation into the criminal case filed under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

“I am ready to face investigation and I will cooperate with the agency,” he said, according to a PTI report.

The 33-year-old is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and represents the state’s Diamond Harbour seat in the Lok Sabha.

He is being investigated in connection with an alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in West Bengal’s Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol. The ED had earlier claimed that Abhishek Banerjee was a beneficiary of funds obtained from this illegal trade. He has been denying all charges.

Banerjee has maintained that the case is a result of a political vendetta by the BJP-led Central government against the Opposition parties.

On Sunday, the TMC MP spoke to media before boarding a flight to Delhi. “I stand by what I said before the Assembly polls that if anyone comes up with evidence of my involvement in any financial scam then I will happily hang myself in public. There will be no need for any CBI or ED inquiry. I have been summoned for questioning in Delhi despite the case being registered in Kolkata. But I am going there as I am ready to face any and every kind of investigation,” he said.

Besides Banerjee, his wife Rujira too has been summoned by the ED. A couple of others related to the case too have been summoned to appear before the agency this month, an official said.