TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas shot dead in Bengal’s Phulbari

Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Saturday night, police said. Biswas, the legislator from Krishnaganj in Nadia district, was shot from point-blank range in Phulbari where he had gone to attend a programme on the eve of Saraswati Puja.

“He was shot dead by miscreants. We are investigating”, said a police official. A huge police force has been deployed in the area. While TMC accused the BJP of the murder, the saffron party refuted all allegations. READ IN BANGLA, MALAYALAM

“It is planned murder by BJP. Minister Ratna Ghosh, Satyajit and I was invited as a guest for the programme. On a personal level he was like a son to me, he had recently got married. He was also a part of Matua Sangha and BJP were not able to attract Matua voters because of him. We will not let his death go in vain,” said TMC District President Gouri Sankar Dutta.

However, BJP denied allegations and demanded a CBI probe into the case. “This is extremely unfortunate, he was a known leader. Even in Joynagar, we have seen MLA was attacked and had a narrow escape recently. Every time they name BJP and later it comes out to be their factional feud. All anti-social people are part of TMC. Let there be a CBI probe and things will be clear”, said BJP State President Dilip Ghosh.