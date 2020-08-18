TMC MLA dies of Covid; record spike in Bengal

Staff at a crematorium in Kolkata. West Bengal recorded 45 deaths on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal on Monday reported a record 3,080 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours — the fourth straight day of more than 3,000 infections — and 45 deaths, including that of three-time TMC MLA Samaresh Das.

About 52 per cent of the cases, and 35 of the deaths were reported from the South Bengal epicentre comprising Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly. Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty was among those who tested positive in Kolkata.

In North Bengal, the active caseload lessened a little in districts of concern such as Darjeeling and Malda. But Dakshin Dinajpur, where the situation had remained stable last week, added 198 new cases and its active cases shot up to 723.

Das, who represented Purba Medinipur district’s Egra seat, tested positive for Covid-19 on July 18, and was admitted to a local hospital. A week later, as his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata and put on ventilator.

“I am deeply saddened at the demise of Samaresh Das. It has created a void in the world of politics in the state,” tweeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Das, 74, is the second TMC MLA to succumb to the virus after Tamonash Ghosh, who died in June.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said a Covid Management System for patients had become functional in three hospitals in Kolkata from Monday.

