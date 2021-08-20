TMC may move SC, BJP claims moral victory after HC order

The BJP on Thursday welcomed the Calcutta High Court order of a CBI probe into alleged incidents of post poll violence in West Bengal even as the ruling Trinamool Congress said it was looking to challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

BJP national general secretary and party’s co-in-charge of Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “We welcome this decision. This has vindicated our stand. The incidents of post-poll violence in Bengal took place under the protection of the state government and the Trinamool. This is a moral victory for our party.”

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh echoed the same sentiment:“The high court order today is a victory of the Constitution. The victims of such incidents will get justice now. Democracy will be restored in Bengal. Opposition parties will be able to exercise their rights. We also welcome the court’s decision to order compensation for the affected families.”

The high court on Thursday ordered a CBI probe into cases of murder and rape during alleged post-poll violence in the state.

The Trinamool, meanwhile, said it was planning to move the higher court challenging the order.

“The Calcutta High Court court has issued an order and we respect the judiciary. But if the CBI intervenes in every law-and-order matter, which is well within the domain of state government, it is a transgression of the state’s right. I am sure the state government will look into the order and might take a decision to appeal to a higher court, if necessary. I am not very happy with the order,” veteran Trinamool MP Sougata Roy said.

Trinamool state general secretary Kunal Ghosh tweeted, “Before the vote, the BJP leaders had made provocative statements such as ‘We will kill you and you won’t get people to take the bodies to the crematorium’. Every threat is known to all. The BJP has repeatedly made such provoking statements in order to incite violence. They are doing the same now in Tripura.”

He said, “Possible legal aspects will be considered. We think the NHRC report is purely politically motivated. I will not comment on the HC order now.”