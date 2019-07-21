TMC Martyrs’ Day Rally Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee to address party workers in Kolkatahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/tmc-martyrs-day-rally-mamata-banerjee-kolkata-west-bengal-live-updates-5840044/
TMC Martyrs’ Day Rally Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee to address party workers in Kolkata
TMC Martyrs' Day Rally in Kolkata Today Live News Updates: The rally is Mamata Banerjee's flagship political event where she addresses in the heart of Kolkata to commemorate the police firing in the state capital on July 21, 1993.
TMC Martyrs’ Day Rally in Kolkata Live Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday will address the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) annual Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata. TMC workers from all across West Bengal began flocking to the state capital since Friday.
The Martyr’s Day has been an annual event in the TMC calendar to commemorate the 13 people killed in police firing during a political demonstration led by Mamata, who was then a Youth Congress leader. She, along with Youth Congress members, demanding that the Voter’s Identity Card be made the sole required document for voting.
At today’s rally, Banerjee is likely to announce the roadmap for the upcoming 2021 state Assembly elections. The rally comes against the backdrop of the Lok Sabha polls where the party lost considerable ground to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
For the first time since storming to power in West Bengal in 2011, Mamata Banerjee’s party has found itself in rough waters, struggling to cope with its challenges. So much so that the party has felt it necessary to rope in political strategist Prashant Kishor — the man best known for contributing to Narendra Modi’s 2014 election strategy — to prepare its strategy for the 2021 Assembly elections.
Mamata, who faces public anger for a variety of reasons, last month called upon her party leaders and public representatives to return illegal commissions or “cut money” they had taken from the public to facilitate their benefits from government schemes. This galvanised demands from beneficiaries of government schemes for Trinamool leaders to return their money.
All of this makes this year’s Martyrs’ Day rally different, and important. Under these circumstances, the party’s rank and file are looking to Mamata for directions. The Chief Minister has traditionally used the dais of this annual rally to describe the party’s political roadmap.