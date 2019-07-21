TMC Martyrs’ Day Rally Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee to address party workers in Kolkata

TMC Martyrs’ Day Rally in Kolkata Live Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday will address the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) annual Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata. TMC workers from all across West Bengal began flocking to the state capital since Friday.

The Martyr’s Day has been an annual event in the TMC calendar to commemorate the 13 people killed in police firing during a political demonstration led by Mamata, who was then a Youth Congress leader. She, along with Youth Congress members, demanding that the Voter’s Identity Card be made the sole required document for voting.

At today’s rally, Banerjee is likely to announce the roadmap for the upcoming 2021 state Assembly elections. The rally comes against the backdrop of the Lok Sabha polls where the party lost considerable ground to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).