Follow Us:
Saturday, July 21, 2018
  • TMC Martyrs’ day rally LIVE UPDATES: At least 6,000 police personnel deployed across Kolkata
Live now

TMC Martyrs’ day rally LIVE UPDATES: At least 6,000 police personnel deployed across Kolkata

TMC Martyrs' day rally LIVE updates: The rally is organised by the TMC every year on July 21 in the memory of 13 Youth Congress activists killed in police firing in 1993 during the Left Front regime in West Bengal.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 21, 2018 10:42:38 am
TMC Martyrs’ day rally LIVE updates: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is expected to spell out her strategy for the next Lok Sabha polls at the rally.  (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The Trinamool Congress is observing its annual Martyrs’ Day rally in West Bengal on Saturday. At least 6,000 police personnel have been deployed across Kolkata and at different locations along with around five watch towers near Victoria House at Esplanade, to prevent any untoward incident. Three Quick Response Team (QRT), Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS) teams and four teams of Kolkata police’s Reserve Force are also said to be in action, according to PTI.

Banerjee is expected to spell out her strategy for the next Lok Sabha polls at the rally. People in large numbers, from different corners of West Bengal, are expected turn up for the event. 100 CCTVs, 8 trauma care ambulances, Sub-control room, bomb squads personnel, dog squads — all are in place ahead of the rally.

The Martyrs’ Day rally is organised by the party every year on July 21 in the memory of 13 Youth Congress activists killed in police firing in 1993 during the Left Front regime in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was a leader of the Youth Congress at that time.

Live Blog

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will spell out her next Lok Sabha polls strategy at TMC martyrs' rally in Kolkata today. Follow LIVE updates

Kolkata police had on Friday said, "Traffic movements will also be regulated as no goods carriage including trucks, matadors, will be allowed to enter the city from 4 AM tomorrow till 8 PM. Around 40 police pickets have been set up at different locations in and around the city."

"No parking will be allowed near places like Victoria Memorial, Hastings, Cathedral Road, Hospital Road, Queensway and other areas tomorrow. All these arrangements have been taken up keeping in mind about the security arrangements for tomorrow's rally," the officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd