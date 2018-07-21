TMC Martyrs’ day rally LIVE UPDATES: At least 6,000 police personnel deployed across Kolkata

TMC Martyrs’ day rally LIVE updates: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is expected to spell out her strategy for the next Lok Sabha polls at the rally. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh) TMC Martyrs’ day rally LIVE updates: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is expected to spell out her strategy for the next Lok Sabha polls at the rally. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The Trinamool Congress is observing its annual Martyrs’ Day rally in West Bengal on Saturday. At least 6,000 police personnel have been deployed across Kolkata and at different locations along with around five watch towers near Victoria House at Esplanade, to prevent any untoward incident. Three Quick Response Team (QRT), Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS) teams and four teams of Kolkata police’s Reserve Force are also said to be in action, according to PTI.

Banerjee is expected to spell out her strategy for the next Lok Sabha polls at the rally. People in large numbers, from different corners of West Bengal, are expected turn up for the event. 100 CCTVs, 8 trauma care ambulances, Sub-control room, bomb squads personnel, dog squads — all are in place ahead of the rally.

The Martyrs’ Day rally is organised by the party every year on July 21 in the memory of 13 Youth Congress activists killed in police firing in 1993 during the Left Front regime in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was a leader of the Youth Congress at that time.