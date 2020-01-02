TMC marks its Foundation Day as Citizens’ Day

Mamata Banerjee at a protest rally against the new citizenship law in Purulia on Monday. (Express) Mamata Banerjee at a protest rally against the new citizenship law in Purulia on Monday. (Express)

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday observed its 22nd Foundation Day as ‘Citizens’ Day’ as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee congratulated party workers on the occasion and announced that her party is observing the day as ‘Nagorik Dibas’ (Citizens’ Day).

“We are observing the foundation day of @AITCofficial as ‘Nagorik Dibas’ (Citizens’ Day) in every booth of #Bangla. We all are citizens and Trinamool will continue to fight for the rights of the people. Jai Hind. Jai Bangla,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

“#Trinamool22 Today @AITCofficial turns 22. The journey which began on January 1, 1998 has been full of struggles, but we have been steadfast in our resolve to fight for the people. We thank Maa-Mati-Manush for their constant support. Our workers are our biggest assets,” she added.

District Trinamool Congress leaders organised flag-hoisting programmes and street-corner meetings to discuss achievements of the party.

