Bengal elections: TMC manifesto today, Mamata to file nomination a day after

Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold at least two meetings with workers in Nandigram. (File Photo)

After releasing the TMC manifesto on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Nandigram and file her nomination from the high-stakes seat at the Haldia Administrative buildinga a day later.

After announcing the TMC candidate list on March 5, this will be her first tour to Nandigram where she will cross swords with her former protege Suvendu Adhikari, who recently defected to the BJP. Sources said Adhikari will file his nomination from his stomping ground on March 12.

TMC sources said the main thrust areas in the manifesto would be employment and “pro-people” projects. Banerjee is scheduled to hold at least two meetings with workers in Nandigram.

A prominent face of the anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram in 2007, Adhikari has called Banerjee an outsider and expressed confidence that the constituency will elect its “bhumiputra”. “I will defeat her and send her back to Kolkata,” he has said. He won the Nandigram seat in 2016, while another TMC candidate emerged victorious from the constituency in 2011.

Sticking his promise of fighting from Nandigram, Banerjee has left her traditional seat of Bhawanipur where she had won twice. A senior TMC leader on Monday said, “To prove Adhikari wrong, Banerjee will stay at Nandigram and will campaign door to door.” Sources said Banerjee would stay there for many days.