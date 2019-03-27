TMC manifesto released: Mamata promises simplified GST, probe into note ban

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced her party’s manifesto that emphasised a national approach for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Demands in TMC’s manifesto include a court-monitored probe for demonetisation, simplification of GST, a revival of the Planning Commission, solving the Kashmir issue and 200 days work with double pay for MGNREGA workers.

Banerjee also stated that her party will discuss these issues with other political parties before finalising on a common minimum programme.

“In 2014 the situation was different. The country has gone through a lot in last five years. That’s why we have focused on issues which are of national importance. A new government will be formed after the elections which will address these issues after discussing them with other political parties. We want a court monitored probe in demonetisation as it was one of the biggest scams in the country. Earlier GST was something else and now it has been implemented in a hurried manner. We will simplify it once a new government is formed. We will also bring back the planning commission,” Banerjee said after announcing her party’s manifesto at her residence.

The TMC chief said that she intends to play a small role in national politics in helping the country receive a new government.

“We will sit with other political parties to discuss the common minimum programme before the Lok Sabha polls. We will play a small role,” she said. Banerjee also added that she will work hard to solve the Kashmir issue and if needed will stay there to interact with the people to understand their problems.

“I believe that Kashmir issue can be resolved. We have to take the people there into confidence to do that. If needed I will stay there to understand their problems,” she said.