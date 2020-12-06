TMC leader’s murder case : Mukul Roy named in CID’s supplementary chargesheet

BJP leader Mukul Roy.

West Bengal CID on Saturday named BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy in the second supplementary chargesheet in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress MLA from Krishnaganj Satyajit Biswas, said sources.

The second supplementary chargesheet was filed in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at Ranaghat in Nadia district.

According to sources, Roy’s name allegedly cropped up during the course of investigation. He has also been questioned by the CID earlier, following which he had secured an anticipatory bail from the high court last year.

Speaking to reporters, Roy said: “At least 45 cases are pending against me. I do not believe in politics of violence. I have never indulged in it when I was with TMC, and even now when I am with another political party, I refrain from such things.” He added, “They cannot arrest me. I still have two months’ time.”

The first chargesheet in the case was filed in May last year. A supplementary chargesheet was filed in September, in which BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar was named.

Terming it a conspiracy to suppress the Opposition in Bengal, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted, “Mamata Banerjee’s conspiracy continues. The false murder chargesheet on Mukul Roy shows how she is trying to suppress the opposition by her conspiracy. When Mamata Banerjee herself is a guest for few days, what’s going to happen after this, she should think once.”

Biswas was shot dead from a point-blank range when he was coming down from a dais during a Saraswati Puja cultural programme in the Nadia district in February 2019.

Initially, five people were named in the FIR. Later, Biswas’ family lodged a complaint against 43 people, including BJP leaders Roy and Sarkar. In the supplementary FIRs, names of both Roy and Sarkar were included in the list of accused. Officials have accused them of being the mastermind behind the murder.

The ruling TMC had alleged that it was a planned attack carried out by the BJP, while the saffron party claimed the murder was a result of the ruling party’s infighting. A joint team of the state CID and Nadia district police has arrested several people, including the main accused, Abhijit Pundari, from Radhamohanpur in West Midnapore..

