TMC leaders lodges two police complaints against Assam CM

Two Trinamool Congress MPs and an MLA on Friday lodged complaints against Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in separate police stations in Kolkata for “wrongful restraint” and “illegal detention” of a party delegation at Silchar airport on Thursday.

While one complaint was lodged at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International airport police station by TMC MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Mamata Bala Thakur, another was lodged by TMC MLA Mohua Moitra at Alipore police station.

“I have lodged a complaint against illegal detention and manhandling by Assam Police and officials, who were obviously acting on instructions of the home minister of Assam, who is also the chief minister. We were restrained from moving, confined to a small space ringed in by police. We were manhandled and roughed up. It was totally unwarranted and wrongful restraint and detention of peaceful lawmakers,” Moitra told The Indian Express.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar too confirmed the development, saying, “Yes we have lodged a complaint against the Assam chief minister in connection with yesterday’s incident.” Senior police officers confirmed that they received the complaints.

