TMC leaders give cheques to kin of victims in Karnataka

Demonstrators throw stones towards police during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Mangaluru, December 19, 2019. (Reuters) Demonstrators throw stones towards police during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Mangaluru, December 19, 2019. (Reuters)

While Trinamool Congress protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) in all the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal on Saturday, party leaders handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of protesters who were killed in Karnataka.

Trinamool Congress MLAs and MPs staged dharnas in different parts of the state.

“Our party chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she will not allow CAA in Bengal, and therefore there is no chance for its implementation. Secondly she has asked us to stand with the people and that’s why we have organised dharnas,” said Sujit Bose, State Fire Services Minister who was seen at a dharna in Lake Town.

“People from all walks of life, irrespective of their caste and religion, are with us in this protest. People of Bengal will never accept CAA or NRC,” said Firhad Hakim, state minister and Mayor of Kolkata, who also sat in a dharna in the Khiddirpur area.

Meanwhile, former MP Dinesh Trivedi and Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haq met families of those killed during protests in Mangaluru.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App